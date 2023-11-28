City of Bend Seeking Feedback on New Transportation Fee

Transportation Fee Business Community Feedback Survey

The Bend Chamber invites all businesses to take a brief survey regarding a potential Transportation Fee from the City of Bend. This is a new recurring fee on your utility bill that will be used to pay for transportation maintenance and improvements. The City Council plans to vote on the fee in the coming month. Your input will help provide feedback as they consider approving this new fee.

According to the City of Bend, the Transportation Fee will:

Protect investments made in Bend’s transportation system with cost-effective preventative maintenance Support more frequent year-round maintenance on priority streets, bike lanes, roundabouts, bridges and key routes Fund equipment for multi-modal maintenance Pay for an expanded path maintenance and sidewalk infill program Sustain expanded operations and engineering staff to support these programs into the future.

This fee is in response to rising transportation maintenance and construction costs, reductions in traditional sources of transportation maintenance funding, and maintaining the quality of the City’s growing transportation network.

If you’d like to provide more in-depth feedback to BEDAB, please send any written comments to BEDAB@bendoregon.gov or attend the BEDAB meeting on Monday, December 4, at noon in Council Chambers at Bend City Hall in person or remotely via the information linked here, to provide public comment.

Survey open now through December 1, 2023.

