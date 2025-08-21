City of Bend & St. Charles Health Systems Announce Welcoming Week 2025

The City of Bend and St. Charles Health Systems are thrilled to announce the eighth annual celebration of Welcoming Week in Bend, from September 12-21. The City of Bend proudly supports Welcoming Week alongside numerous community partners in the shared commitment to foster a welcoming environment for all in Bend. This year’s national theme, Stories We Share, honors the lived experiences of all Bend residents, old and new, by fostering spaces for connection, reflection and celebration.

Bend’s Welcoming Week roots trace back to 2017, when the Latino Community Association (LCA) successfully advocated for the City’s official designation as a Welcoming City. Since then, community-driven efforts have sustained this commitment. Organizations and individuals hosting and supporting events include Bend-La Pine School District, High Desert Museum, NeighborImpact, Tower Theatre Foundation, Embrace Bend, Deschutes County Health Services, Mosaic Community Health, Volunteers in Medicine, Deschutes Public Library, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon, Bend Park & Recreation District, Latino Community Association, Art Sprouts Inc., Vamonos Outside, Asian and Pacific Islander Collective, The Father’s Group, Benditas, Community Based Consulting, BolaFilms and more.

“We honor the people, places and values that foster belonging year-round. Welcoming Week is an intentional collaboration that reminds us that we are all accountable for each other’s futures,” said Andres Portela, Equity and Inclusion director for the City of Bend. “Our community is stronger when we share and listen to each other’s stories.”

The City of Bend invites everyone to celebrate Welcoming Week by attending events, supporting local partners and amplifying the voices of diverse communities.

2025 Welcoming Week Upcoming Events

Friday, September 12 – Family Friendly Yoga (Deschutes Public Library)

– Family Friendly Yoga (Deschutes Public Library) Saturday, September 13 – Culture Jam (Vamonos Outside, Asian and Pacific Islander Collective, The Father’s Group)

– Culture Jam (Vamonos Outside, Asian and Pacific Islander Collective, The Father’s Group) Sunday, September 14 – Threads of Belonging (Art Sprouts, Inc.)

– Threads of Belonging (Art Sprouts, Inc.) Monday, September 15 – Tertulias…¡de película!” at the Tower (Benditas, Tower Theatre Foundation, Deschutes Public Library)

– Tertulias…¡de película!” at the Tower (Benditas, Tower Theatre Foundation, Deschutes Public Library) Tuesday, September 16 – Historias a través del Arte en Español (Deschutes Public Library); Affordable Home Ownership Fair (NeighborImpact, Habitat for Humanity, Rooted Homes, First Story, Thistle & Nest)

– Historias a través del Arte en Español (Deschutes Public Library); Affordable Home Ownership Fair (NeighborImpact, Habitat for Humanity, Rooted Homes, First Story, Thistle & Nest) Thursday, September 18 – Your Invisible Neighbor (Community Based Consulting, BolaFilms)

– Your Invisible Neighbor (Community Based Consulting, BolaFilms) Friday, September 19 – Cecilia Zabala Concert & Educational Workshops (Benditas, Tower Theatre Foundation)

– Cecilia Zabala Concert & Educational Workshops (Benditas, Tower Theatre Foundation) Saturday, September 20 – Central Oregon Health and Well Fair (Volunteers in Medicine, Deschutes County, Mosaic Community Health and partners)

– Central Oregon Health and Well Fair (Volunteers in Medicine, Deschutes County, Mosaic Community Health and partners) Sunday, September 21 – Belonging by Design: Matriarchal Systems in Action (Embrace Bend)

For more information or to learn about how organizations can support Welcoming Week, please visit bendoregon.gov/events/welcoming-week or contact the Equity Department at equity@bendoregon.gov.

Language Assistance Services & Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please contact Kathi Barguil at kbarguil@bendoregon.gov or 541- 419-3429. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1.

