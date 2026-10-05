City of Bend to Host Open House for Olney and Revere Intersections Project

Community members are invited to an open house on Thursday, October 8, 6-8pm at Pilot Butte Middle School, located at 1501 NE Neff Rd. The event will include information on the proposed upgrades of four intersections, two on Olney Avenue and two on Revere Avenue.

Stop by to meet the project team and learn about proposed concept designs intended to enhance traffic flow, improve safety and strengthen connectivity for people traveling through the area. The project focuses on four key intersections: Olney Avenue and Eighth Street, Olney Avenue and Fourth Street, Revere Avenue and Eighth Street and Revere Avenue and Fourth Street. Proposed improvements include new roundabouts or traffic signals at each intersection, as well as replacement of aging waterlines where needed.

Participate in-person or online and provide input on your priorities for traveling in this area. The online option is available Oct. 8-22, 2026, at bendoregon.gov/olneyrevere4.

The four intersections are important connections for residents and visitors traveling to schools, medical centers, neighborhoods, parks and other destinations. The Bend Transportation System Plan identifies these intersections as priority improvements that support a more integrated transportation network, helping people move more safely and efficiently throughout the community. This project is funded in part through the voter-approved 2020 Transportation GO Bond.