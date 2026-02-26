City of Bend to Host Southeast Area Neighborhood Roundtable on Growth & Future Planning

The City of Bend is hosting a neighborhood roundtable with the Bend City council and three neighborhood districts in the southeast area of town to discuss growth, infrastructure projects, complete neighborhoods and other topics relevant to southeast Bend.

The roundtable will take place March 12 from 5:30-7:30pm at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road.

While this meeting will focus on the southeast area of town, all community members are welcome to attend.

The meeting will include a formal presentation by City staff, followed by an opportunity for community members to speak with staff an ask specific questions and will conclude with a roundtable discussion with representatives from the three neighborhood districts (Old Farm, Larkspur and Southeast Bend) and the City Council.

About the City of Bend Neighborhood Districts:

The Bend Neighborhood Districts provide community members the opportunity to help shape the future of their neighborhood and the City. Neighborhood Districts maintain and improve the quality of life in the city, increase citizen participation in local decision making, and form an effective partnership between the city and neighborhood residents. There are 13 neighborhood districts that are recognized by the Bend City Council. For more information visit bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities & Language Assistance Services:

You can obtain this information in alternate formats such as Braille, electronic format, etc. Free language assistance services are also available. Please email accessibility@bendoregon.gov or call 541-693-2198. Relay Users Dial 7-1-1. All requests are subject to vendor processing times and should be submitted 48-72 hours in advance of events.

Servicios de asistencia lingüística e información sobre alojamiento para personas con discapacidad:

Puede obtener esta información en formatos alternativos como Braille, formato electrónico, etc. También disponemos de servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Póngase en contacto en correo electrónico accessibility@bendoregon.gov o número de teléfono 541-693-2198. Los usuarios del servicio de retransmisión deben marcar el 7-1-1. Por favor, envíe sus solicitudes con 48-72 horas de antelación al evento; todas las solicitudes están sujetas a los tiempos de procesamiento del proveedor.

