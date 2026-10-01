City of Bend to Host Southwest Bend Area Neighborhood Roundtable on October 12

The City of Bend is hosting a neighborhood Roundtable with the Bend City Council and three neighborhood districts in the southwest area of town to discuss growth, infrastructure projects, complete neighborhoods and other topics relevant to southwest Bend.

The roundtable will take place October 12, 2026, from 5:30-7:30pm at Oregon State University-Cascades in Edward J. Ray Hall located at 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend, OR 97702.

While this meeting will focus on the southwest area of town, all community members are welcome to attend.

“Neighborhood roundtables are a great way for the Council to connect directly with our community members,” said Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. “Conversations about infrastructure, complete neighborhoods, transportation and future development are critical in helping to shape the future of Bend.”

The evening will begin with a brief presentation from City staff, followed by a roundtable discussion featuring City Council members and representatives from the Southwest Bend, Century West and Southern Crossing Neighborhood Districts. After the discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with staff, ask questions, and learn more about current and upcoming projects.

The Bend Neighborhood Districts provide community members the opportunity to help shape the future of their neighborhood and the City. Neighborhood Districts maintain and improve the quality of life in the city, increase citizen participation in local decision making, and form an effective partnership between the city and neighborhood residents. There are 13 neighborhood districts that are recognized by the Bend City Council.

bendoregon.gov/neighborhoods