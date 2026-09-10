City of Bend to Participate in Clean Energy Series

The City of Bend, in partnership with Earth Advantage, will be hosting a green career day on September 19, from 8:30am-1pm at Central Oregon Community College. The Central Oregon Residential Construction Career Day is an opportunity to learn about careers in sustainable trades, connect with industry leaders, access career support and scholarships and learn how to apply for upcoming training program opportunities.

This is one event that is a part of the Sunny September: Pathways to a Cleaner Bend series. The events are being organized by a variety of local organizations; for more information about each event, please contact the organizer.

Featured Events:

Go Clean Energy Conference | Hosted by 350 Deschutes

Learn about clean energy solutions, building efficiency, EVs, and sustainable development.

The Go Clean Energy Conference brings together community members and professionals interested in clean energy solutions. The conference will feature five sessions covering electrification, policy and legislation, advocacy and community organizing, affordable building strategies and climate challenges. Panels include a wide range of experts from nonprofits, government, and industry, sharing practical insights and local perspectives. Attendees will learn about current laws and incentives, pathways to electrification and strategies for reducing emissions and costs. The conference also creates space for networking, connecting participants with leaders working to advance clean energy across Central Oregon and beyond.

Date and Time: Friday, September 18, 8:15am-4:30pm

Location: OSU Cascades, Edward J Ray Hall (No virtual attendee option or recorded sessions.)

Contact: Tristy Osbon (tosbon@350deschutes.org) or John Bates (jbates@350deschutes.org)

Central Oregon Residential Construction Career Day | Hosted by Earth Advantage & City of Bend

Discover your new career in sustainability, green building and climate-related industries.

The Residential Construction Career Day is an event for people interested in and considering careers in green building and sustainable trades. The day is structured as a series of sessions with builders, trainers, energy professionals and workforce leaders, and will offer information about career pathways in new home construction, HVAC and heat pumps, building performance and other in-demand sectors. Register today to attend and learn how to get involved in sustainable construction.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 19, 8:30-1pm

Location: Central Oregon Community College

Contact: Megan Lee (mlee@bendoregon.gov) or Earth Advantage (workforce@earthadvantage.org)

Green Building Tour | Hosted by The Environmental Center

Experience high-performance homes and energy-efficient design in action.

Meet the homeowners, architects, builders, designers, and contractors behind some of Central Oregon’s most innovative projects. Learn how they reduced energy use, improved indoor air quality, embraced all-electric living, incorporated renewable energy and designed buildings that are better for people and the planet. Whether you’re planning a remodel, dreaming about building a home, curious about electrification, or simply looking for inspiration, the Green Building Tour offers ideas you can take home or to work.

Date and Time: Saturday, September 26, 10am-4pm

Location: Across Central Oregon

Contact: Lindsey Hardy, (lindsey@envirocenter.org), 541-948-9915

Sun Day Solar Fest | Hosted by 350 Deschutes

Celebrate solar energy, community resilience, and local climate action with live music and vendors.

Come celebrate the power of the sun at the second annual Sun Day Solar Fest! Happening on Sunday, September 27 from 11am-3pm, you can celebrate the power of renewable energy with other community members, learn more about clean energy and local opportunities, and engage with clean energy advocates based here in Bend. There will be a mix of fun for everyone! From games and activities, live music, educational materials, electric cars and bikes, there is something for everyone.

Date and Time: Sunday, September 27, 11am-3pm

Location: Drake Park

Contact: Tristy Osbon, (tosbon@350deschutes.org)

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