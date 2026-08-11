City of Madras Opens Applications for Two Temporary City Council Appointments

The City of Madras is accepting applications from qualified residents interested in appointment to two vacant City Council positions. Both temporary appointments will serve through December 31, 2026.

The City Council authorized an open recruitment process during its August 7 special meeting. Filling the positions will support quorum, continuity and the Council’s ability to conduct City business during the remainder of the year.

These temporary appointments are separate from the November 3, 2026 General Election, which will determine who serves in the Council terms beginning January 1, 2027.

Background

The City Council currently has two vacant councilor positions, both with terms scheduled to end December 31, 2026. The first position became vacant April 28, 2026 following Councilor Lamar Yoder’s resignation. On May 12, 2026, the Council declared the vacancy and decided at that time to leave the position open to be filled through the 2026 General Election.

The second position became vacant August 3, 2026 following Councilor Mike Seibold’s resignation. With two of the six councilor positions vacant, the Council revisited the appointment option and authorized an open recruitment for both positions.

Each appointment will fill only the remaining portion of an existing term, beginning on the date of appointment and ending December 31, 2026.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit a signed City Council Vacancy Application and written responses to the published application questions. A résumé or summary of relevant experience may also be included but is not required.

Application materials, submission instructions and complete recruitment information are available at: madras.gov/1559/City-Council-Vacancy-Appointments.

Electronic applications may be emailed to kpollock@madras.gov and must be received by 11:59pm Sunday, August 23.

Paper applications, whether mailed or hand-delivered, must be received by 5pm Friday, August 21, at:

City of Madras

Attn: City Recorder

125 SW E Street

Madras, OR 97741

Mailed applications must be received, not merely postmarked, by the deadline.

Eligibility

Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be registered to vote in Oregon.

Reside within the incorporated City of Madras.

Have lived within the City continuously for at least one year.

Remain a City resident and qualified elector throughout the appointment.

Key Dates

Paper application deadline: Friday, August 21 at 5pm

Electronic application deadline: Sunday, August 23 at 11:59pm

Public interviews and potential appointments: Tuesday, September 1 at 5:30pm

Appointments end: December 31, 2026.

City Council Informational Q&A Sessions

The City will offer two optional, staff-led Q&A sessions for residents who have questions before deciding whether to apply:

Thursday, August 13, 5-6pm — City Hall Council Chambers and Zoom

Thursday, August 20, 12-1pm — Zoom only

Participants may ask about Council responsibilities, meeting and preparation requirements, time commitments, public-official obligations, and the application and appointment process.

Attendance is optional and will not affect appointment consideration. These are informational sessions and are not applicant interviews or candidate forums.

Q&A participation details, application materials and recruitment updates are available at madras.gov/1559/City-Council-Vacancy-Appointments.

For questions or an individual conversation about serving, contact City Recorder / Elections Officer Keli Pollock at 458-666-0449 or kpollock@madras.gov.

madras.gov