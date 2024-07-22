City of Prineville Invites Community to Meet-And-Greet with Police Chief Candidates

The City of Prineville invites community members to meet three candidates vying to become the city’s next chief of police.

An informal meet-and-greet with the three finalists will provide an opportunity for community members to meet the candidates, ask questions and submit feedback to city leaders.

The meet-and-greet will be held on Wednesday, July 24, from 6:30-8pm at Ron’s Comfort Food Café, located at Meadow Lakes Golf Course. Refreshments will be provided.

Following the community event on Thursday, July 25, the candidates will participate in meetings with four panels consisting of regional public safety professionals, community leaders, and members of the Prineville Police Department.

Information about the candidates will be released on July 23.

About the City of Prineville:

Located east of the Cascade mountains in Oregon’s high desert, the City of Prineville is a resurgent rural community that has preserved its small-town, ranching roots and Western lifestyle while embracing smart growth in a business-friendly environment. With a population of just over 10,000 residents, the county seat of Crook County attracts a diversity of business and lifestyle interests, including tech giants Meta and Apple, recreational enthusiasts, and a thriving agricultural industry. Incorporated in 1880, City of Prineville operates the oldest continuously running municipal short line railway in the U.S., as well as a public golf course. Prineville boasts numerous recreational assets, including the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River, and remains a popular destination for anglers and hunters.

