(Keith Witcosky, photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

City Manager Keith Witcosky has announced his retirement, effective January 15, 2027. Keith spent nearly 14 years as Redmond’s City Manager. Since joining the City in 2013 Witcosky has guided Redmond through a period of substantial growth for both the community and the City organization and led lasting investments in the community, including the revitalization of the new City Hall building, the development of the City’s new public safety facility, and countless other endeavors which fulfilled Council goals. Redmond has opened a recruitment for its next City Manager at www.redmondoregon.gov/CityManager, with the first review of applications set for January 3, 2027.

“Keith has been a steady, thoughtful leader for Redmond, and his ability to bring people together has made a lasting difference in our community,” shares Mayor Ed Fitch. “We will greatly miss his experience, his sound judgment, and the strong relationships he has built. As we look ahead, our focus is on building on that foundation, maintaining momentum on the Council’s priorities, and finding a leader who shares his dedication for serving Redmond.”

Reporting directly to the Mayor and City Council, the City Manager is Redmond’s chief executive and administrative officer. The position leads an executive team of department heads and the overall organization which includes nearly 290 total employees. The role is responsible for implementing the Council’s vision, directing the annual budget, strengthening the organization, and advancing the major capital and infrastructure investments shaping Redmond’s future. The ideal candidate will navigate the complexities of city government with confidence, build strong relationships, and communicate openly and approachably with staff, the Council, and the community.

To learn more about the benefits package, contact City of Redmond Human Resources at humanresources@redmondoregon.gov or visit www.redmondoregon.gov/CityManager.

Applications must be completed by January 3, 2027, to be included in the City’s first review of applications.