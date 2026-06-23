City of Redmond Announces Two Blue Ribbon Contests for the Redmond 250 Community Block Party

The City of Redmond is proud to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with an evening of community fun, local talent, and friendly competition at the Redmond 250 Community Block Party on July 3, 4-8pm at Centennial Park. As part of the festivities, community members are invited to participate in two Blue Ribbon contests designed to showcase creativity, hometown pride, and of course plenty of summertime spirit.

Blue Ribbon Pie Baking Contest

The City of Redmond invites baking enthusiasts of all ages to put their best pie forward in this year’s Pie Baking Contest. Whether you’re a budding baker or a seasoned pastry pro, this competition promises delicious fun for all.

Pie Baking Entry Categories:

Youth

Teen

Adult

Wildcard Open

All pies must be homemade and baked from scratch by the contestant. Store‑bought pies or premade components will not be accepted. To maintain food safety during July’s warm weather, refrigeration dependent pies are not permitted. This includes pies such as fresh dairy cream, custard, and meringue varieties. Contestants are encouraged to enter fruit, nut, or other traditional baked pies.

Blue Ribbon Patriotic Dog Costume Contest

Pet lovers will have their moment to shine as the City of Redmond teams up with Street Dog Hero to present the Patriotic Dog Costume Contest. Dog owners are invited to dress their four‑legged companions in their most imaginative patriotic attire.

Dog Costume Contest Categories:

Best Hair

Sharpest Bling

Most Patriotic

While creativity is welcomed and celebrated, the safety and comfort of pets remain the top priority. Costumes should be pet‑friendly, allow full mobility, and avoid obstructing visibility. Participating pets should be comfortable around people and other animals.

Participants in both contests are encouraged to pre‑register online at redmondoregon.gov/250. Day‑of registration will also be available at the Street Dog Hero booth at 4pm.

The City of Redmond invites the entire community to come out, celebrate, and help make the Redmond 250 Community Block Party an unforgettable evening of local talent and joy.

redmondoregon.gov