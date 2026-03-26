City of Redmond Invites Interested Artists to Apply for 2-D Display

(Photo courtesy of City of Redmond)

The City of Redmond’s Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) announces a call for Oregon artists to submit digital images of original two‑dimensional paintings for art display at Centennial Park. Selected artworks will be enlarged into five‑by‑five‑foot ACM (Aluminum Composite Material) panels and displayed outdoors for approximately two years. Two artists will be chosen—one for each side of a two‑sided display structure—offering a prominent large‑scale showcase of their work in the heart of downtown Redmond. Interested artists and artists teams will want to review the Request for Proposals (RFP) available online at redmondoregon.gov/CalltoArtists and submit their proposal(s) before 11:59pm PDT April 30, 2026.

America 250 Theme

This year’s display honors America 250, the national commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Artwork should reflect themes connected to the American experience—its diverse histories, landscapes, cultures, shared values, or community spirit. Artists are invited to interpret the theme broadly and creatively, expressing what “American” means through their own artistic perspective.

The project strengthens Redmond’s growing public art collection and offers residents and visitors an engaging way to experience local creativity in the heart of downtown. The 2‑D display is located at Centennial Park, located on the north side of Evergreen Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets, directly across from Redmond City Hall.

For more information about the RFP or RCAPP, please visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact RCAPP Liaison Cory Murray and 541-504-3062 or cory.murray@redmondoregon.gov.

About RCAPP:

The Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places (RCAPP) enhances Redmond’s community identity by strategically placing art in public places, advising city policies, fostering community engagement and partnerships, and securing funding for arts and culture initiatives. To learn how you can get involved with RCAPP programs, please visit redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP or contact City of Redmond Long-Range Claressa Davis and 541-923-7718 or claressa.davis@redmondoregon.gov. You can also follow RCAPP on Facebook at facebook.com/RedmondPublicArt or on Instagram at instagram.com/redmond_rcapp/ for future updates and opportunities.

redmondoregon.gov/RCAPP