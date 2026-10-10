City of Redmond Partners with ODOT & Redmond School District on Safe Routes to School Plan

The City of Redmond has partnered with the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Redmond School District to develop a Safe Routes to School Plan that will improve conditions for students and families who walk, bike, and roll to school. The City is inviting residents to help shape the plan by attending an open house on Thursday, October 15, or by sharing feedback through an online interactive map at www.odotsrtsprojectid.com

The City was recently awarded Safe Routes to School (SRTS) planning assistance from ODOT. The program identifies opportunities to make it safer, easier, and more fun for families to be active on the way to school. Community input will help the project team understand the challenges families face today and where safety improvements should be prioritized.

“Parents, students, and neighbors walk these routes every day, and they know where the gaps are better than anyone,” states Lindsey Cromsigt, assistant city engineer for the City of Redmond. “Whether it’s a missing sidewalk, a crossing that feels unsafe, drop off/pick up challenge, or a location where drivers move too fast, we want to hear about it. Your input will directly shape where we prioritize future improvements.”

Project Open House

The project team will host an open house to introduce the Safe Routes to School Plan and gather feedback from community members.

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time: 6-7pm

Location: Redmond City Hall, 411 SW 9th Street

Residents who cannot attend in person can tell the project team about their experiences getting to and from school using an interactive online map at www.odotsrtsprojectid.com. Feedback collected through the map will inform where safety improvements are prioritized.

Join a School Walk Audit

Community members are also welcome to join the project team for walk audits near local schools:

Thursday, October 15, 3pm – John Tuck Elementary

Friday, October 16, 7am – Obsidian Middle School

Friday, October 16, 8:15am – M.A. Lynch Elementary

Information is available in English and Spanish. Questions about the project may be directed to Amelia Adams at AmeliaAdams@AltaGo.com.