City of Redmond Reduces Water Use by Over 30% at City-Maintained Parks & Facilities

The City of Redmond has reached a significant milestone in its ongoing sustainability efforts, achieving a more than 30 percent reduction in water usage across its parks and municipal facilities in the months of June and July 2024. This equates to a savings of nearly eight (8) million gallons of water compared to usage during June and July 2023, which are historically high usage months due to irrigation demands. This underscores Redmond’s commitment to environmental stewardship and resource conservation.

The City’s efforts to optimize water usage include a series of strategic initiatives implemented this irrigation season:

Installation of Smart Irrigation Systems: Advanced irrigation technologies, including soil moisture sensors and weather-based controllers, have been installed in many city parks. These systems automatically adjust watering schedules based on real-time weather conditions and soil moisture levels, ensuring optimal water usage.

Routine Audits and Maintenance: Regular watering schedule audits and maintenance checks of the irrigation systems have been instituted to identify and promptly address leaks or inefficiencies, further ensuring responsible water management.

Public Awareness: The city launched several educational campaigns to encourage water conservation among residents and businesses. These include sending monthly Water Use Reports highlighting residential water use with the City's Water Utility Bill, tabling at community events, updating informational brochures, and providing online resources and irrigation rebates highlighting simple, effective water-saving practices.

Upgraded Infrastructure: The city has replaced outdated irrigation infrastructure with more efficient models, significantly reducing water waste and enhancing overall system performance.

In fall 2024, Redmond will be converting four city-owned landscaped areas to water-wise landscapes. This will reduce natural grass and feature plants that require minimal water, further reducing the overall water consumption and demonstrating effective water conservation practices.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our water conservation initiatives,” remarks Mayor Ed Fitch. “Achieving more than 30 percent reduction in water usage is a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices and our commitment to preserving our natural resources for future generations.”

This accomplishment not only reflects Redmond’s commitment to environmental conservation, but it also sets a benchmark for residents aiming to enhance sustainability efforts in their homes and businesses.

Opportunities for residents and businesses to reduce water consumption include:

Adhere to our city watering schedule

Monitor your water consumption through the city’s free AquaHawk services

Participate in the city’s rebate program

Visit our website to learn ways to use water efficiently and reduce water waste

To learn more about Redmond’s water conservation initiatives and conservation program, visit the conservation booth at National Night Out on August 6, from 6-8pm at Centennial Park. Resources are also available at redmondoregon.gov/waterconservation or by contacting a member of our conservation team at conservation@redmondoregon.gov or 541-504-2000.

