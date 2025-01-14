City Receives $32 Million in Federal Funding for Reed Market Road Railroad Crossing Project

The City of Bend was awarded $32 million in federal funds for the Reed Market Road Railroad Crossing Project. This is the largest amount of grant funding that has ever been awarded to the City and will eliminate the need to stop and wait for the train on Reed Market Road.

The Reed Market Road Railroad Crossing Project was identified in the voter-approved 2020 Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond and Reed Market Road is a vital east-west arterial in southeast Bend. By utilizing local GO Bond funds as a match for this grant, the City of Bend is maximizing the impact of the GO Bond by leveraging additional federal funds to ensure our transportation system grows and improves alongside our community’s growth.

The Reed Market Road Railroad crossing elimination will help travel flow and increase travel time reliability during train crossing events, reduce greenhouse gas emissions from idling vehicles, enhance safety, improve emergency service access and allow for cyclist and pedestrian route enhancements.

“The City of Bend is thrilled to receive this large sum of money to make these upgrades to the Reed Market Road Railroad crossing. By updating the crossing, we will see safety improvements for all users, a reduction in emissions from idling cars and eliminate the need to stop and wait for the train to clear the roadway,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler. “These much-needed upgrades to this vital east-west connection will greatly improve our transportation system and we are grateful for the hard work and dedication that went into securing these additional funds.”

Train crossings at this location are frequent, unpredictable, and can stop traffic in excess of 20 minutes. The crossing elimination project will support safety, operational, and quality of life goals for the City.

The Project is currently in the design phase with construction scheduled to begin in 2027 through 2028. For more information on the Reed Market Railroad Crossing Project at bendoregon.gov/reedmarket-rrcrossing.

