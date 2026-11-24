City of Redmond is seeking applications to fill current vacancies on city committees and commissions. Applications for youth ex-officio positions are also being accepted. Youth ex-officio positions were created to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their concerns and ideas on community issues. Applications are available online at www.redmondoregon.gov and will be accepted until positions are filled.

The following committees and commissions are seeking to fill open seats:

Airport Committee

Residency: Redmond City Limits

1 position w/terms expiring 2030

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

1 position w/terms expiring 2028 (term starts right away)

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

Budget Committee

Residency: Redmond City Limits

1 position w/terms expiring 2027

1 position w/terms expiring 2029

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

Housing and Community Development Committee

Residency: Redmond City Limits and a Recipient of Human Services Programs or Housing Assistance

1 position w/terms expiring 2030

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

Juniper Golf Committee

Residency: No Residency Requirement

1 position w/terms expiring 2030

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

Nuisance Appeals Board

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

1 position w/terms expiring 2027 (term starts January 1, 2027)

1 position (Alternate Member) w/terms expiring 2027

1 position (Alternate Member) w/terms expiring 2028

Urban Area Planning Commission

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

1 position w/terms expiring 2028

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2027

To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.redmondoregon.gov/government/commissions-committees. Applications are available online via email or may be obtained by contacting Redmond City Hall at 541-923-7710.

If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kayla Duddy, Deputy City Recorder at 541-923-7755.