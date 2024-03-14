City Seeks Proposals for Destination Marketing & Management Services

The City of Redmond is currently seeking proposals from qualified tourism marketing and management teams and/or professionals to facilitate the re-investment of room tax revenue into tourism promotion and tourism related facilities (ORS 320.300 to 320.365).

A successful proposal will reflect a breadth of Destination Marketing Operator (DMO) services; responsible for creating and placing tourism promotion content, developing Redmond as a tourism destination, performing research, and following industry trends. These efforts seek to meet the needs of the local lodging industry in enhancing Redmond’s tourism industry while maximizing room tax revenue for the City of Redmond.

The selected contractor shall be awarded a contract of up to three-years, slated to begin July 1, 2024. The initial projected funding for this work in FY 24/25 is approximately $362,000.

Proposals are due by 4:00 p.m. PST, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. For more information on the request for proposal (RFP) or the RFP process please visit redmondoregon.gov/business/rfps-rfqs. Detailed information regarding the requested services can be found under Exhibit A – Scope of Work. Additional questions regarding the RFP process may be directed to the Director of Communications/IT Heather Cassaro at heather.cassaro@redmondoregon.gov or by phone at 541-504-3031.

