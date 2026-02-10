City to Begin Wildfire Mitigation Work in Dry Canyon Park

(Photo of mowed fire breaks in the Dry Canyon Park Complex | Image courtesy of City of Redmond)

City of Redmond will begin wildfire mitigation work in Dry Canyon Park starting the week of February 9, 2026, weather permitting. This proactive effort is part of the City’s ongoing commitment to reduce wildfire risk and protect homes, natural resources, and recreational spaces.

This winter’s primary focus area will be north of Maple Bridge up to the Water Pollution Control Facility. City Parks Division staff and City Arborists, along with support from Heart of Oregon Corps, will work together to complete the project.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to partner with Heart of Oregon Corps as part of a recently awarded $750,000 Oregon Department of Foresty grant,” remarks City of Redmond Natural Resources Program Manager Maria Ramirez. “Their teams will work alongside City Arborists and Parks Division staff to limb and thin trees and remove deadfall.”

City crews will be mowing 65-foot-wide fire breaks from the gravel path off NW 19th Street south to the Weigand Family Dog Park. These fire breaks, in place since 2000, are designed to slow or stop the progression of wildfire. Work is expected to take about one week, weather permitting. Performing this work in winter helps prevent the spread of invasive cheat grass during its spring germination period.

Work zones will be clearly marked as closed, and the City asks all park users to stay clear of these areas for safety. For updates and additional information, please visit the city website.

