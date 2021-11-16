City to Celebrate Completion of Murphy Corridor Improvements Project with Opening of New Railroad Overcrossing

(Map | Courtesy of City of Bend)

The City of Bend invites the community to a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project and the opening of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) bridge overcrossing on Thursday, November 18.

People are invited to walk, run, roll or bike across the new Murphy Road Bridge before it opens to vehicular traffic. The bridge will open exclusively to cyclists and pedestrians from 1-2pm on November 18.

Following the opening to bicyclists and pedestrians, the City will host a ribbon cutting at 2pm to celebrate the completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project and the official opening of the BNSF bridge overcrossing.

The celebration marks the completion of a series of transportation improvements in southeast Bend, providing a vital east-west connection over the BNSF Railway. Other project highlights include a new three-lane roadway from Parrell Road to Brosterhous Road, three roundabouts, 1.75 miles of shared-use bike lanes and sidewalks, 47 streetlights, 275 new trees and safe crossings to neighborhoods, Caldera High School and the future Alpenglow Park.

“Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the City has continued to make progress on important infrastructure projects like these. The completion of the Murphy Corridor Improvements Project is a significant step forward in the City’s ongoing investment in Bend’s transportation priorities to reduce congestion, improve east-west connections and increase pedestrian and bicycle safety,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Gena Goodman-Campbell.

The corridor’s design balances safety and traffic needs, and it provides flexibility to expand single-lane roundabouts to multiple lanes in future years as growth and traffic trigger expansion needs.

“The improvements will significantly improve emergency medical services and fire response times in southeast Bend, resulting in improved cardiac survivability and faster lifesaving operations,” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley.

The City’s Transportation System Plan, completed in 2001 and updated in 2016, identified the extension of Murphy Road to SE 15th Avenue as a priority project. City Council approved project funding in 2018, and construction began in phases in August 2019.

This is an outdoor event. Masks will be required where physical distancing is not possible.

Visitors can park in the lot on the south side of Murphy, near the 15th Street/Golden Gate Place roundabout, at the future Alpenglow Park. See map above.

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc., please contact Anne Aurand at aaurand@bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5573.

