CityFest Promises Free Fun for All May 30

Main Street will become a carnival-like street fair in less than two weeks at the Greater Klamath CityFest.
Organizers have been working toward a fun day filled with free experiences on May 30 for more than a year.
Starting at 2pm and concluding at 5:50pm there will be many booths and activities drawing local residents downtown. Highlights include:
- Inflatable bounce houses and horse rides at 11th and Main streets.
- BMX stunt show at 2:30pm and 4:30pm at Eighth and Main streets.
- Skateboard stunt show at 3:30pm at Eighth and Main streets.
- Food vendors at Main and Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets. While the activities are free, the food is not.
- Live music at Sixth and Main streets from 2-5:50pm.
- Mechanical bull at Fifth and Main street from 2-5:50pm.
The event moves to Veterans Park at 6pm, with these draws:
Live worship music, a message of hope and baptisms from 6-7pm.
Free Ryan Stevenson concert from 7-8:30pm.
Hailing from Bonanza, Stevenson is a Christian music singer, musician and guitarist. His Eye of the Storm was nominated for Song of the Year in 2017 at the Dove Awards, while it won Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.
CityFest is made possible by the donations of local businesses and people from the community. It represents a demonstration of God’s love for the community and involves more than 60 churches from throughout the region.