CityFest Promises Free Fun for All May 30

Main Street will become a carnival-like street fair in less than two weeks at the Greater Klamath CityFest.

Organizers have been working toward a fun day filled with free experiences on May 30 for more than a year.

Starting at 2pm and concluding at 5:50pm there will be many booths and activities drawing local residents downtown. Highlights include:

Inflatable bounce houses and horse rides at 11 th and Main streets.

and Main streets. BMX stunt show at 2:30pm and 4:30pm at Eighth and Main streets.

Skateboard stunt show at 3:30pm at Eighth and Main streets.

Food vendors at Main and Sixth, Seventh and Eighth streets. While the activities are free, the food is not.

Live music at Sixth and Main streets from 2-5:50pm.

Mechanical bull at Fifth and Main street from 2-5:50pm.

The event moves to Veterans Park at 6pm, with these draws:

Live worship music, a message of hope and baptisms from 6-7pm.

Free Ryan Stevenson concert from 7-8:30pm.

Hailing from Bonanza, Stevenson is a Christian music singer, musician and guitarist. His Eye of the Storm was nominated for Song of the Year in 2017 at the Dove Awards, while it won Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year.

CityFest is made possible by the donations of local businesses and people from the community. It represents a demonstration of God’s love for the community and involves more than 60 churches from throughout the region.

klamathcityfest.com