City’s Home Energy Score Requirement Goes into Effect July 1

Under the new program, homes listed for sale in Bend must obtain a Home Energy Score from a state-licensed Home Energy Assessor and include it on their public for sale listings.

Homes that require the score include any residential detached single dwelling units and residential attached dwelling units, such as a duplex, triplex, townhouse, or other, where the unit extends from foundation to roof. Attached dwelling units that have stacked configuration with other units are not subject to the new requirement. There are limited exemptions from the program. All program details, including exemptions can be found on the Home Energy Score Program webpage. Homeowners can find licensed home energy assessors at HES Assessors (earthadvantage.org).

The City is offering free scores for homeowners who make under 80% area median income which is $71,900 for a family of four or $50,350 for an individual. See the Home Energy Score Program webpage for more information about how to participate in this financial assistance program.

The Home Energy Score Program is an initiative of the Bend Community Climate Action Plan. The program will allow homebuyers to compare the efficiency of homes as they are considering making a home purchase and provide them with information about cost-effective upgrades they can make after they purchase their home.

Accommodation Information for People with Disabilities:

To obtain this information in an alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats, etc. please contact Anne Aurand at 541-388-5573 or aaurand@bendoregon.gov.

