Class of 2023 Achieves Second Highest Graduation Rate Ever in Oregon

The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2023 is 81.3 percent, tying the previous class as the second-highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

While the overall rate held steady, some student groups reached all-time highs for graduation including former English Learners (87.6%) and Migrant students (81.6%).

“These 37,700 graduates overcame historic challenges to earn their diploma. During their journey to graduation the class of 2023 endured the full, multi-year impact of COVID and its aftermath,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, Oregon Department of Education Director. “Each diploma represents an inspiring step forward for a student, their loved ones, and their community. With impressive grit and resourcefulness they worked their way through the jarring and isolating impacts of the pandemic to earn their education. We need to maintain high expectations and provide high levels of support that will lead to academic excellence for all of our students. Each and every child from birth through 5th grade must be set up for success in learning to read and reading to learn and be provided opportunities to find their path to graduation success and their dream career.”

“I am never satisfied when it comes to our kids. We will continue working hard to improve results in the coming school years,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “Still, it’s important that we are seeing some positive results in key areas where the state has been targeting resources, such as career and technical education and supporting English Language Learners. This targeted approach to success is working for our students, so let’s do more of that, and I hope lawmakers support summer learning investment in the 2024 session.”

Student Group Class of 2022 Class of 2023 Percentage Point Change All Students 81.3 81.3 0.0 Asian 92.1 92.1 0.0 Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander 74.6 75.9 +1.3 American Indian/ Alaska Native 68.9 68.2 -0.7 Black/ African American 73.7 73.1 -0.6 Hispanic/ Latino 78.7 78.6 -0.1 White 82.5 82.6 +0.1 Multi-Racial 79.7 79.8 +0.1 Female 84.2 83.6 -0.6 Male 78.8 79.4 +0.6 Non-Binary 72.0 71.8 -0.2 Economically Disadvantaged 80.7 80.7 0.0 Not Economically Disadvantaged 83.4 83.6 +0.2 English Learners Anytime in High School 65.3 68.1 +2.8 Former English Learners 86.4 87.6 +1.2 Never English Learners 81.7 81.5 -0.2 Special Education 67.5 68.6 +1.1 Not Special Education 83.7 83.5 -0.2 Talented and Gifted 95.5 96.3 +0.8 Not Talented and Gifted 80.0 79.8 -0.2 Migrant 81.4 81.6 +0.2 Homeless 58.6 60.6 +2.0 In Foster Care 48.4 46.9 -1.5 Military Connected — 86.7 — Career and Tech. Ed Participants 89.0 88.8 -0.2 Career and Tech. Ed Concentrators 93.0 95.0 +2.0 Students Recently Arrived — 63.3 — Students with Experience in Incarceration or Detention — 35.8 —

Other key findings include:

Students completing two credits in an approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program of Study significantly exceeded the statewide average, graduating at a rate of 95.0 percent.

Former English Learners – students who have successfully completed English Learner programs prior to entering high school in Oregon – graduated at 87.6 percent, 6 percentage points higher than the statewide average and an all-time high for that student group.

Special Education students also saw the highest graduation rate for that student group at 68.6 percent.

The graduation rate for students experiencing houselessness increased 2 percentage points to 60.6 percent which is also a record high for that student group.

For the first time, graduation rates are reported for military-connected students (86.7%), students with experience in incarceration or detention (35.8%) and students recently arrived (63.3%).

oregon.gov/ode