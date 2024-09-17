Class Prepares Volunteers to Mentor Children with Incarcerated Parents

Central Oregon Partnerships for Youth (COPY), a program of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, is offering a class to prepare volunteers to become mentors for children with an incarcerated parent.

After initial training and comprehensive background checks, volunteers are matched with a child in Bend, Redmond, Sisters or LaPine that share similar interests and activities and commit to spending a few hours a week together for a minimum of one year. This time is often spent on outside activities, exploring the community, doing art or craft projects, cooking or baking, or simply hanging out and talking.

On Saturday, September 21, COPY will offer a volunteer training. This 3½-hour class covers program policies, Q&A from a current volunteer, how to establish a mentor relationship, the impact incarceration has on families, communication skills, and the stages of a mentoring relationship. There is no cost to attend, but advanced registration is required. Light snacks and refreshments provided.

For additional details please call 541-388-6651 or email COPY@deschutes.org Additional program information is available at the Sheriff’s Office web site at sheriff.deschutes.org/copy.

