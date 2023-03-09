CLBC x Crux Beer Pairing Dinner

Monday, March 20, 5:30-8pm

Reserve your ticket today!

Join the Brewmasters from Cascade Lakes and Crux Fermentation Project for a four-course dinner paired with specially selected craft beers. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Oregon Brewers Guild to help support their work in protecting and promoting Oregon craft beer. You can find information about the Oregon Brewers Guild and the work they do via their website.

The evening will begin at 5:30pm with a welcome beer from each brewery, small bite, and an introduction into the sensory experience of tasting beer.

21 and up only.

Each ticket purchased will come with one raffle ticket – additional raffle tickets may be purchased for $5 each either online or during the event.

Reserve Tickets Here

cascadelakes.com • cruxfermentation.com