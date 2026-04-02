ClearPath Healthcare Launches In-Home Primary Care Service Across Central Oregon

ClearPath Healthcare, a nonprofit and hospice leader in Central Oregon for more than 40 years, has launched its new In-Home Primary Care service. This program was launched to help Central Oregonians who find it difficult to physically get in to see their primary care doctor. ClearPath Healthcare’s aim is to bring quality, unhurried care right to patients’ doors.

This launch is an important step for ClearPath Healthcare, which changed its name from Hospice of Redmond in December 2025. The new name reflects the organization’s expanded services, including a wider range of care, from primary care to end-of-life support.

Bringing the Clinic to the Patient

Many people in Central Oregon find it difficult to visit a doctor’s office because of mobility problems, dementia, or not having family nearby. ClearPath’s new service helps seniors 55 and older, patients with complex medical needs, and veterans across the region, including Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Camp Sherman.

“Our heart is to serve the people who cannot access the clinic, and to give them a clear path to better health,” says Jane McGuire, Executive Director. “We want to walk alongside the patient. Whether that looks like in-home primary care, transitions, or hospice, we are ensuring our neighbors get the care they deserve right where they live.”

A Personalized, Patient-First Model

ClearPath’s approach is built on providing thorough and accessible care:

Longer Visits: Clinicians spend 45 to 60 minutes with each patient, providing ample time to discuss care plans and address complex needs in a calm setting.

Clinicians spend 45 to 60 minutes with each patient, providing ample time to discuss care plans and address complex needs in a calm setting. Membership-Based Access: The program uses a membership plan to help cover travel costs. Medical services are billed to insurance, including Medicare or private plans, just like at a regular clinic.

The program uses a membership plan to help cover travel costs. Medical services are billed to insurance, including Medicare or private plans, just like at a regular clinic. Proactive & Urgent Support: The program combines home visits with telehealth, remote monitoring, and care planning. Same-day appointments are available for urgent needs to help avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

The program combines home visits with telehealth, remote monitoring, and care planning. Same-day appointments are available for urgent needs to help avoid unnecessary hospital stays. Support for Caregivers: Recognizing that 24/7 caregiving can lead to burnout, clinicians can provide primary care to both the patient and the family caregiver simultaneously.

About ClearPath Healthcare:

ClearPath Healthcare is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, independent, and Medicare-certified organization that has been a cornerstone of Central Oregon since its founding in 1979 (formerly as Hospice of Redmond). For over four decades, they have compassionately supported thousands of individuals and their families with a full spectrum of services, including hospice care, transitions programs, bereavement support, and the newly launched In-Home Primary Care, ensuring everyone has a clear path to the care they deserve, right where they live.

clearpathhealthcare.org