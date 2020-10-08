Click & Clink for CASA! A Free Virtual Auction

CASA of Central Oregon invites the community to its “re-imagined” fall fundraiser, Click & Clink for CASA, which will take place online October 20-23, 2020. This free online virtual auction will raise needed funds to support children in foster care in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Guests can register for free now on the CASA website (casaofcentraloregon.org) as well as purchase raffle and specialty beverage delivery tickets or Fund-A-Need to support CASA. The online auction bidding opportunity begins October 20 and includes fun items such as 2021 vacation experiences on the Oregon and California coasts, in Sunriver, Cancun and Scottsdale, as well as Alaska Airlines round-trip airline tickets (no blackout dates), golf packages, bike rentals, wine tastings, a hot air balloon experience and much more. This auction is available to everyone at the touch of the fingertip and from a comfy couch or home office!

“As a result of COVID-19, we had to reschedule our spring fundraiser, Casablanca, to next year. This event was anticipated to raise 20 percent of our annual revenue. This delay and ensuing uncertainty in revenue will have a substantial impact on our ability to train and support CASA volunteers,” said Heather Dion, Executive Director. “Life in foster care can be chaotic, especially during a pandemic. Every child deserves the support of a caring, consistent adult with the training to help them heal and thrive. We hope our community will join us in making Click & Clink a successful event.”

Currently there are over 300 kids in foster care locally, 70 of whom need individualized representation from a CASA volunteer. CASA serves an area that stretches over 7,833 square miles with offices in Bend, Madras and Prineville. CASA volunteers come from across Central Oregon and the children served regularly move across the entire tri-county area.

casaofcentraloregon.org • 541-389-1618