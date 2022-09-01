Close the Financial Literacy Gap in your Classroom with Help from OnPoint

Recent studies reveal 88 percent of adults believe personal finance should be a requirement for graduation. Despite this, only 14 states require personal finance education at the high school level. While schools in Oregon and Washington are now required to provide financial literacy learning opportunities, neither state requires students to take stand-alone personal finance courses before they graduate.

Those who understand basic economic concepts are more likely to be more financially secure in the long term, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)’s latest National Financial Capability Study.

Financial education is needed more than ever. Rising interest rates and prices are eating into personal budgets. Total household debt in the U.S. recently hit a record $16.2 trillion, the largest increase since 2016, and delinquencies are starting to increase, according to a New York Federal Reserve report released this month.

To help close these gaps, OnPoint Community Credit Union, a locally-owned financial institution with deep roots in education, provides educators in Oregon and SW Washington with free financial literacy tools and resources. OnPoint’s suite of free interactive lessons and exercises are tailored to Oregon and Southwest Washington’s financial literacy standards. Examples of topics include:

Creating a budget and sticking to it

Creating a financial plan for your priorities and goals

Borrowing smart and preparing for higher education

Protecting yourself from identity theft and scams

Understanding your paycheck and W2

Planning for retirement

Educators who review OnPoint’s free resource site and complete a short survey between now and September 30, 2022, will be entered into a drawing to receive a $100 individual prize and $500 for their school. Three winners will be announced the week of October 3, 2022.

onpointcu.com