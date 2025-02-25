COBA Announces Builders’ Perspective Breakfast Panel

The Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) announces panel of builders to discuss challenges, obstacles and opportunities the builders of Central Oregon are facing in the current climate. This will be an opportunity to hear straight from respected builders regarding their opinions & experience in the industry with questions from the audience. Tim Knopp, Executive Vice President of COBA said: “We are proud to announce our elite panel for our eighth year in a row, this is a very important discussion that we need to have and it’s only fitting it is coming from our industry experts.”

“COBA represents the building industry and we are happy to provide the community with the opportunity to hear from a variety of expert builders who contribute to the economic impact of the area,” said Mandy Weidman, senior vice president of COBA. “As our community continues to grow it is important to understand the challenges of one the largest industries in Central Oregon.

Official builder panel:

Katie Pendleton, Owner — The Fort (and 2025 COBA President)

Chad Schlottmann, Senior Project Manager — Skanksa

Grant Hanson, President — Linnius Construction

Jodi Hack, CEO — Oregon Home Builders Association

Moderator: Tim Knopp, Executive Vice President — COBA

Tickets $49 COBA members & $59 non-members

March 13, 8-10:30am at the Riverhouse Convention Center

Event sponsored by Miller Lumber with Supporting Sponsors: BBSI, Hixon Mortgage

Seating is limited RSVP today: christinem@coba.org

Central Oregon Builders Association (COBA) is a 800-member nonprofit trade association. The mission of COBA is to represent the building industry before government and the community, to promote high ethical standards within the building industry, to provide service to its membership and to defend the opportunities of home ownership for all.

coba.org