COCC & Faculty Forum Reach Tentative Agreement

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the Faculty Forum, the union representing many COCC faculty, reached a tentative agreement on a new faculty collective bargaining agreement on Friday, October 2 following continued mediation between the two parties.

All classes and College operations will continue as scheduled on Monday, October 5.

“Our students have remained our priority throughout this process, and we’re pleased to have reached an agreement that allows them to continue their education,” said COCC President Greg Pereira. “We appreciate the efforts of both bargaining teams and look forward to continuing our work together, supporting our faculty and ensuring our students have the opportunity to keep moving toward their educational goals.”

“This agreement represents an important investment in our faculty while ensuring the College remains financially sustainable,” said Jim Porter, chair of the COCC Board of Directors. “We appreciate the efforts of both bargaining teams to reach an agreement and, most importantly, avoid disruption to our students and their education.”

The tentative agreement is subject to ratification by Faculty Forum members and approval by the COCC Board of Directors.

Additional details about the agreement and next steps will be shared in the coming days.