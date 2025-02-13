COCC Announces Dr. Greg Pereira as New President

(COCC board of directors select Dr. Greg Pereira as the next president | Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg Pereira as the institution’s seventh president. Dr. Pereira, a seasoned higher education leader with extensive experience in academic and student affairs, will begin his term in July 2025. He succeeds Dr. Laurie Chesley, who has served as COCC’s president since 2019.

Originally from Oregon, Dr. Pereira comes to COCC from Rio Salado College in Arizona, where he serves as vice president for student affairs, overseeing the student lifecycle for over 40,000 learners across multiple locations. His leadership in strategic enrollment management, workforce development and student success initiatives has resulted in measurable gains in retention and degree completion. He has played a key role in expanding access to educational opportunities and strengthening partnerships with local employers to align workforce training with industry needs.

“Not only is Dr. Pereira well-qualified, but he is also an ambitious and innovative thinker,” said Laura Craska Cooper, chair of COCC’s board of directors. “The board was also impressed by his personal journey – having grown up in a low-income family, he saw firsthand how community colleges transform lives. Dr. Pereira’s own parents both built careers through community college education and as a result, he understands at a personal level the challenges faced by many of our students.”

“I am incredibly honored and excited to join COCC as its next president,” said Dr. Pereira. “As an Oregonian, I have long admired COCC’s reputation for excellence in education and workforce training. I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and community partners to build on the college’s strong foundation and ensure it continues to serve the evolving needs of Central Oregon.”

Dr. Pereira holds a Doctorate in Education from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Azusa Pacific University. His career spans executive roles in both academic and student affairs, nonprofit leadership and a commitment to innovative education delivery.

The board of directors unanimously approved Dr. Pereira’s appointment following a thorough selection process which included a nationwide recruitment effort along with input from faculty, staff, students and community members, and culminated with a two-day visit which included visits to all four campus locations.

About Central Oregon Community College:

Founded in 1949, Central Oregon Community College is the oldest community college in Oregon, serving students across a 10,000-square-mile district. With campuses in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville, COCC provides a broad range of academic programs, workforce training and community enrichment opportunities.

cocc.edu