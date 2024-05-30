COCC Art Students Launch Annual Exhibition

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Community College (COCC) Art and Design Club is proud to present the annual Student Art Exhibition, now through June 7 in Pence Hall’s Pinckney Gallery, with an opening reception from 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, May 29. The reception includes an awards presentation at 6pm. The gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 10am to 4pm, and on Fridays from 12-2pm.

Many mediums will be on display, including drawings, paintings, ceramics, sculpture, metal arts, photography and graphic design. The exhibition provides students with the opportunity to experience the submission and jury process, and present their artwork in a professional art gallery.

Many of the pieces are for sale and 100% of sales go directly to the student. Each year, artwork is selected for inclusion in COCC’s permanent collection, as determined by the college’s faculty forum.

For additional information, contact Venus Nguyen, assistant professor of art, at vnguyen3@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu