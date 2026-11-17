Question:

I’m curious to know how a business valuation is determined and how I might be able to use that information for other than just retirement planning?

A: Great question, as there are several ways a business valuation can be calculated, and a host of ways that your valuation can help you.

Performing a business valuation provides you with the economic worth of your business. Your business valuation can support selling or merging a business, partner buy-ins and buyouts, seeking a loan, insurance justification, estate planning and benchmarking business growth. Knowing your company’s worth empowers you to make smarter, strategic decisions.

Here are the steps:

Gather up: Put together your current YTD and prior (three years) income statements, tax returns and balance sheets. Make sure any and all accounting adjustments are up to date. See the full potential: Normalize earnings for your buyer to better understand the true business potential. This adjustment, called “seller discretionary earnings,” removes transactions that may or may not be incurred by the potential buyer. Examples are executive compensation, donations, meals, travel and non-essential employee compensation. Pick an approach: Choose a business valuation method from these options:

SDE Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization): This applies a Discounted Cash Flow Method by using adjusted SDE Earnings, then forecasts those earnings forward and discounts them back to a present valuation. By using your business’s own financial records with a conservative projection, this process renders a solid valuation. Market Based: Uses previously sold business values to evaluate similar businesses. Comparables, or “comps,” are used to justify valuation based on recent sales of like businesses. Multiples (revenue or earnings) are factors developed from prior sell transactions assigned by industry/segment to frame up a valuation of a similar business.



Valuation influences can be impacted if differences exist between industry conditions, revenue growth, profitability, customer concentration and ownership dependence.

Asset Based: Best for asset-heavy businesses, this approach calculates value by subtracting liabilities from total tangible and intangible assets. If intangible assets are significant, look to validate with other methods.

Add the intangibles: So how do you factor Intangibles and non-financial information, such as intellectual property, brand reputation, customer loyalty, online presence, etc.? If the presence of these items has been long established, the benefits are already present in the EBITDA earnings. If these items are emerging, then a financial projection would need to be established with a sound basis of estimate.

Not all business valuations are created equal. I always find it useful to try several approaches, where feasible, to help triangulate a range of outcomes for the client. So, whether you are preparing for your retirement, seeking out investors or just tracking growth, a sound business valuation can be a smart choice.

About the Expert:

Dave Grotjahn is a business and capital adviser with Central Oregon Community College’s Small Business Development Center. He is a retired senior finance leader from Boeing Commercial Airplanes, where he led investor relations, estimating and pricing and financial planning teams. The SBDC offers free, confidential professional business advising and a variety of low-cost courses to help entrepreneurs through the business lifecycle.

cocc.edu/sbdc