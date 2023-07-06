(Photo courtesy of COCC)

COCC Board Activities for July include a Retreat, Audit Committee Assemblage & Meeting

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) board of directors has events scheduled for July 6, 7 and 12.

The board’s audit and finance committee is meeting via Zoom at 4pm on Thursday, July 6. The board then convenes for a strategic planning retreat from 9-11:30am on Friday, July 7, in the Christensen Board Room on the second floor of the Bend campus’s Boyle Education Center, 2600 NW College Way. Members of the public can contact Jenn Kovitz, director of marketing and public relations, at jkovitz@cocc.edu for information on how to attend.

The board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:45pm on Wednesday, July 12, also in the Christensen Board Room. The board meeting is open to the public and also accessible on COCC’s YouTube page.

The complete board meeting packet will soon be available on the COCC Board of Directors agenda webpage. If members of the public would like to address the board, they are welcome to attend in person and speak during the “public comment” portion of the meeting; alternatively, they can email feedback@cocc.edu prior to 5:30pm on July 12 and their comment will be read aloud.

