COCC Board Approves $4 Per Credit Tuition Increase

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

Last evening at its April board meeting, the Central Oregon Community College (COCC) board of directors voted to approve an in-district tuition increase of $4 per credit for the college’s 2022-23 academic year. This follows an academic year when the college kept its tuition rates unchanged and waived all online course fees for students.

“Keeping our education affordable and accessible is paramount to COCC’s mission, as is fiscal sustainability,” said Dr. Laurie Chesley, president of COCC. “Rising costs associated with inflation and the COVID-impacted economy, as well as making sure our employees are fairly compensated, have necessitated a slight tuition increase. Still, even with this pandemic-driven increase, we are one of the most affordable community college educations in the state.”

COCC currently ranks as the fifth most affordable of Oregon’s 17 community colleges, based on last year’s tuition and fee rates. This ranking is anticipated to remain the same for the coming year.

The college’s in-district, per-credit cost will increase from $109 to $113. COCC tuition rates were last changed for the 2020-21 year, when all residency categories increased by three percent.

Climbing utility costs, pandemic-related technology expenses and a downturn in enrollment have forced many two- and four-year schools to evaluate tuition rates. For the upcoming 2022-23 year, a majority of Oregon’s community colleges have either proposed or passed tuition increases.

For more information, contact Alicia Moore, vice president of student affairs, at amoore@cocc.edu or 541-383-7244.

