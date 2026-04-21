COCC Board of Directors Approves Classified Employee Agreement

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The Central Oregon Community College board of directors has approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the Classified Association of COCC (CACOCC/OEA), following ratification by union membership last week.

All seven members of the board approved the agreement during the monthly meeting on the COCC Bend campus. Last week, 91% of union members participated in the vote, with 98% approving the agreement. With both ratification and board approval complete, COCC will begin implementing the terms of the agreement.

The three-year agreement, which runs retroactively from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2028, includes a combination of wage increases, benefit changes and enhancements to working conditions for classified employees. The agreement provides wage increases of 6% in the first year, followed by 4.5% increases in each of the subsequent two years, along with an additional 2% step increase annually. In total, the agreement represents approximately $1.9 million in increased wages and benefits over the life of the contract.

The agreement also includes updates to employee benefits, including a transition to tiered insurance rates beginning in October 2026, as well as continued employer support for health care coverage. Additional contract updates address areas such as non-discrimination protections, grievance procedures, health and safety practices, leave policies and part-time employee benefits.

“This agreement supports our valued employees while maintaining the long-term sustainability of the college,” said Erica Skatvold, chair of the COCC board of directors. “We, the board of directors, have always sought to support and compensate our classified staff fairly. We are committed to moving forward together in service of our students and community.”

“The members of CACOCC applaud the agreement that was ratified with 91% voter participation and 98% approval,” said Jen Chance, senior enrollment specialist and member of the college’s Extended Senior Leadership Team. “This contract will help COCC retain more of our talented and dedicated classified staff in the jobs they love, while most importantly maintaining their high-caliber support and service to students. We are grateful to be in a position to take the next steps forward towards positive change to grow together as a stronger unit and a stronger COCC.”

COCC will begin implementing the agreement immediately, including retroactive compensation adjustments to July 1, 2025, and updates to payroll, benefits and human resources systems. The college remains focused on supporting students, employees and the broader Central Oregon community as the agreement is implemented.

COCC will continue to share updates as the ratification process moves forward at cocc.edu/negotiations.

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