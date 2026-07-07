COCC Board of Directors Meets July 8

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors will hold its monthly meeting at 5:45pm on Wednesday, July 8, in the Christiansen Board Room on the second floor of the Bend campus’s Boyle Education Center, 2600 NW College Way. The meeting is open to the public and also viewable live on COCC’s YouTube page.

Additionally, the board will meet for a retreat on Saturday, July 18, at the Redmond campus in Building 3, from 8:30am-1pm.

The July 8 meeting agenda includes the evaluation of COCC’s president, board chair and vice chair elections, and an update on the strategic plan.

The meeting adjourns to executive sessions on labor negotiations, ORS 192.660 (2)(d), and information or records exempt from public inspection, ORS 192.660 (2)(f).

The complete board meeting packet, and all board and committee meeting announcements, are posted to cocc.edu/about/board-of-directors.

If members of the public would like to address the board, they are welcome to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting; alternatively, they can email feedback@cocc.edu prior to noon on July 8 and request that their comment be read aloud.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.