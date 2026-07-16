COCC Board of Directors Names Porter, Merz as New Leaders

((L-R) Jim Porter, chair, and Erin Merz, vice chair)

Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors recently selected member Jim Porter to chair the seven-person board for the 2026-27 year. Erin Merz will serve as vice chair of the board.

A former Bend Police chief, Porter represents Zone 6, most of northwest Deschutes County, and will serve as chair through June of 2027. He has served on the COCC board since 2023, holding the position of vice chair for the past year. Porter’s college education began at COCC, where he later returned to teach criminal justice for a time. He also serves as board chair for Central Oregon Villages, a nonprofit that develops and operates temporary mini shelter homes. He has lived in Bend since 1991.

Board member Erin Merz of Bend represents Zone 5, which encompasses the central and south portions of the city. Merz is the marketing and communications director at Cascades Academy and has been a resident of Bend since 2020.

“Jim and Erin bring an abundance of experience with community stewardship and student-centric focus,” said Dr. Greg Pereira, COCC’s president. “COCC is very fortunate to have their combined expertise and skill sets guiding our board forward.”

Learn more about the COCC board of directors at cocc.edu/about/board-of-directors.

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