COCC Board of Directors to Meet in Redmond

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s board of directors will hold its monthly meeting at 5:45pm on Wednesday, October 14, at COCC’s Redmond campus, 2030 SE College Loop, Building 3, Room 306. The meeting is open to the public and also viewable live on COCC’s YouTube page.

The agenda includes an update on the Redmond campus, a report on a direct admissions initiative and voting on the faculty forum contract. The meeting adjourns to executive sessions on labor negotiations, ORS 192.660 (2)(d), and consult with counsel, ORS 192.660 (2)(h).



All upcoming board meeting packets and committee meeting announcements are posted to cocc.edu/about/board-of- directors.

Members of the public, COCC students and employees are welcome to address the board in person during the meeting’s public comment period, or individuals can send public comment by emailing feedback@cocc.edu by noon on the day of the meeting.