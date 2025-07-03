COCC Courses Start Soon

(Photo courtesy of COCC)
Real Estate Broker License Exam Prep
Tuesdays, September 30 to December 6, 6-9pm and Saturday, Dec 2, 9am-5pm
Online Zoom; $695
Instructors:
Stacey Harrison
Heather Rich
Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement.
Leadership Lab@COCC
Thursdays, October 2 to December 4
1-5pm
COCC Bend Campus
Register for individual sessions or enroll in all six and use code 6thFREE at checkout to save $175!
Registration Deadline September 23, 2025
Instructor: Michael Cieri
Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many learning activities to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Beginning with Emotional Intelligence, the program moves through the essential topics of Accountability & Delegation, Coaching & Feedback, Working With Difficult People, Performance Management, and Team Building.
The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing
Day 1: Friday August 8, 8:30-11:30am, COCC Bend Campus
Day 2: Friday, August 15, 8:30-10:30am, Shevlin Park
Instructor: Stefanie Siebold
Science meets stillness in this two-part immersive leadership retreat rooted in Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix. Morning 1 introduces the neuroscience behind nature’s impact on leadership through research, discussion, and mindfulness tools. Morning 2 brings the learning to life with a guided forest bathing walk at Shevlin Park. Through reflection and reconnection with the natural world, participants will cultivate focus, purpose, and emotional presence.
Bring Customized Training to Your Workplace!
Customized Training
Tailored to meet your specific business needs, our high-quality, innovative trainings cover a range of topics from leadership development to advanced technology skills. Not seeing what you need? Partner with COCC to design a program that empowers your workforce and drives success.
cocc.edu • 541-383-7575 • cbipd@cocc.edu