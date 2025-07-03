COCC Courses Start Soon

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Tuesdays, September 30 to December 6, 6-9pm and Saturday, Dec 2, 9am-5pm

Online Zoom; $695

Instructors:

Stacey Harrison

Heather Rich

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement.

Register

Thursdays, October 2 to December 4

1-5pm

COCC Bend Campus

Register for individual sessions or enroll in all six and use code 6thFREE at checkout to save $175!

Registration Deadline September 23, 2025

Instructor: Michael Cieri

Leadership Lab@COCC is a six-topic leadership development experience incorporating many learning activities to grow the habits successful leaders need in today’s workplace. Beginning with Emotional Intelligence, the program moves through the essential topics of Accountability & Delegation, Coaching & Feedback, Working With Difficult People, Performance Management, and Team Building.

Register

Day 1: Friday August 8, 8:30-11:30am, COCC Bend Campus

Day 2: Friday, August 15, 8:30-10:30am, Shevlin Park

Instructor: Stefanie Siebold

Science meets stillness in this two-part immersive leadership retreat rooted in Florence Williams’ The Nature Fix. Morning 1 introduces the neuroscience behind nature’s impact on leadership through research, discussion, and mindfulness tools. Morning 2 brings the learning to life with a guided forest bathing walk at Shevlin Park. Through reflection and reconnection with the natural world, participants will cultivate focus, purpose, and emotional presence.

Register

Bring Customized Training to Your Workplace!

Customized Training

Tailored to meet your specific business needs, our high-quality, innovative trainings cover a range of topics from leadership development to advanced technology skills. Not seeing what you need? Partner with COCC to design a program that empowers your workforce and drives success.

cocc.edu • 541-383-7575 • cbipd@cocc.edu