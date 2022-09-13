COCC Fall Youth Programs

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

Find your voice and leave your mark on the world! Whether you are six or sixteen, it’s time to start a career as the next YouTube star. Explore the variety of content and personalities that exist on YouTube and how to find your own niche. Learn the do’s and don’ts of the platform and how to practice good digital citizenship. Develop your on-camera presence, your own channel branding, and professional editing skills. Take home a plan for launching your own channel with the content created in class! Student projects will be available on a password-protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family.

Ages 10-14. *A webcam is required for this course and it is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only.

November 26 to December 17

6:30-9:30am

Online via Zoom; $189

November 28 to December 21

1-2:30pm

Online via Zoom; $189

November 28 to December 21

3:30-5pm

Online via Zoom; $189

Calling all PokeMasters who want to be the designers of the future! Use your Pokémon imagination and bring your ideas to life. Begin by creating your own digital Pokémon-style custom playing card game. Progress onto designing action figures, jewelry, and toys in professional-level modeling software. Learn how to prepare a model for 3D printing and create a design portfolio to showcase your work! No prior experience is necessary and 3D designs will be available on a password protected Black Rocket website to share with friends and family.

For students ages 10-14. *Compatible with MAC and Windows OS only.

September 19 to October 12

3:30-5pm

Online via Zoom; $189

September 19 to October 12

1-2:30pm

Online via Zoom; $189

Immerse yourself in a realm of your own design! Storytelling, art, and math come together in this unique tabletop and role playing class where you will create your own Dungeons and Dragons-style game. Create your own world filled with heroes, villains, and monsters. From pen and paper to digital art, craft your own characters, maps, and challenges for your family and friends to play. It’s time to bring back family game night!

September 17 to October 15

9:30am-12pm

Online via Zoom; $189

November 11 to December 9

3:30-5pm

Online via Zoom; $99

