COCC Helping to Expand Child Care in Central Oregon

(Recent Early Child Education Business Accelerator graduates | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Recently, The Oregonian featured the Early Child Education Business Accelerator program created by COCC’s Small Business Development Center. The college partnered with nonprofit NeighborImpact to start the accelerator, using $125,000 from both the city of Bend and Deschutes County, along with some funding from the City of Sisters and the Small Business Development Network.

The program has helped 32 aspiring child care providers build business plans and learn how to become state-licensed. Sixteen participants have received $5,000 start-up grants. It is estimated that the accelerator program has helped open 100 new child care spots so far and organizers hope that number will be close to 250 by the end of the year.

Central Oregon Child Care Business Accelerator

September 14-November 16, 2022

Do you or someone you know want to run a successful child care business in Central Oregon? Get help learning how to start and grow a local child care company of quality! Join NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and COCC’s Small Business Development Center for an in-depth educational opportunity starting in September.

For more information and/or to register, contact Denise Hudson at 541-323-6518 or deniseh@neighborimpact.org.

The class is also being offered in Spanish: para información en español contacte Denise Hudson at 541-323-6518 or deniseh@neighborimpact.org

Registration deadline for fall cohort is September 1.

cocc.edu