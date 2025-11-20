COCC Holiday Happenings

(Redmond Community Choir | Photo courtesy of COCC)

‘Holiday Magic’ with COCC’s Cascade Chorale

Cascade Chorale, a choral class of Central Oregon Community College, will present “Holiday Magic — A Season’s Journey” concert of holiday songs under direction of COCC’s James W. Knox, with special guest Bob Shaw, on December 6 (7pm) and December 7 (3pm) at the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend. Features both heartwarming classics and vibrant new works. For tickets visit towertheatre.org.

COCC’s Redmond Community Choir Sings the Season

The Redmond Community Choir, an ongoing class of Central Oregon Community College’s community education program, will perform “Sounds of the Season” at 4pm on Sunday, December 14, under the direction of Ken Piarulli, at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. Featuring the 27th Street Brass Quintet, the ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

