COCC Hosts Inaugural ‘La Copa del High Desert’ Soccer Showdown

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

The opening kickoff of the World Cup might be several months away, but a spirited soccer showdown between Central Oregon Community College and Oregon State University-Cascades, the inaugural “La Copa del High Desert,” is set for 10:30am-2pm on Sunday, April 12, along with a Latinx cultural celebration at COCC’s Bend campus.

Organized by COCC’s Latinx program and sponsored by the High Desert Museum and St. Charles Health System, the “Copa” centers a celebration of High Desert Latinx culture on a competitive soccer match, with both schools recruiting their own players from students and staff.

The event includes authentic cuisine from a range of Latin American countries. Cultural activities include the Mexican board game loteria (bingo) and ceramic drink coaster painting. A suggested $10 per person donation will be put toward a Latinx student scholarship fund at COCC.

The soccer match starts at 10:30am at Mazama Field. Lunch (11:30am-1pm) and cultural activities (11:30am-2pm) will be held in the Coats Campus Center.

“While the teams are competing on the soccer field, the goal is to celebrate and foster a sense of belonging and mutual respect,” said Claudia Bisso-Fetzer, COCC’s Latinx student program coordinator. “Come to play or cheer your team and enjoy Latin American cuisine — the event extends far beyond the final score.” Approximately 15% of COCC’s students are Latinx.

COCC students and staff interested in playing should contact latinx@cocc.edu to receive the sign-up link; deadline is April 3.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu