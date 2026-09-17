COCC Hosts October JobFest Across All Campuses

With more than 40 local companies and agencies participating, Central Oregon Community College is staging JobFest events for career-seekers at its Bend (October 1, 10am-1pm), Redmond (October 6, 10am-1pm), Madras (October 14, 10am-1pm) and Prineville (October 21, 10am-12pm) campuses in October. These events are free and open to the public; no registration is required.

Attendees can learn about employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while determining the types of skills and experiences required for those positions.

Employers from a wide range of industries will be on site, in fields such as health care, business, technology, education, public service, trades and more. Visit cocc.edu/jobfest for details and a list of participating employers.

Additionally, COCC’s advising and career services will be hosting drop-in resume workshops at its campuses, staged in computer labs (or participants can bring their own device): Bend on September 28, Redmond on September 29, Madras and Prineville on October 7.

For more information on Jobfest and resume-building, contact COCC’s advising and career services at 541-383-7200 or advising@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu/jobfest