COCC Invites Public to Madras Campus Ribbon-cutting Ceremony

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Members of the public are warmly invited to Central Oregon Community College’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for its Madras campus expansion, 4-6pm, on Thursday, April 30, at 1170 E Ashwood Road.

The event will feature brief remarks from COCC president Dr. Greg Pereira and community partners, followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and self-guided tours of the facility. Light refreshments will be served.

The new 24,000-square-foot, two-story facility is a LEED-certified structure that combines learning and community care under one roof. It houses three standalone training programs: nursing, nursing assistant and medical assisting. Additionally, the expanded early childhood education program at the Madras campus is integrating some of its training into the new on-site, 100-capacity child care facility, being managed by The Children’s Learning Center of Madras.

The update to the Madras campus, which originally opened in 2011, is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of child care options in the region. Construction began in June 2024, and the doors officially opened for classes, labs and child care at the start of winter term this past January.

The open house will offer the opportunity to purchase an engraved brick, to be installed at the building’s entrance along with bricks bearing names and messages of other COCC supporters. The transformative campus project was funded by federal and state support, private philanthropy, grants and general college funds.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu/madras