COCC is Hiring Executive Director for CBIPD

Central Oregon Community College is looking to hire a dynamic, industry-responsive leader for the role of Executive Director of the Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development (CBIPD). The executive director will provide strategic direction and administrative oversight for CBIPD, and also oversees the college’s Small Business Development Center, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs, and selected manufacturing and advanced technology programs. The Executive Director will collaborate and partner with regional businesses and industries, economic and workforce development agencies, as well as other key stakeholders, to ensure COCC is responsive to the training needs of Central Oregon employers, employees, and job-seekers wanting to improve their skills.

In 2023, COCC was voted Central Oregon’s Best Place to Work (over 50 employees) by The Source Weekly.

See the full job description and apply by October 8 at jobs.cocc.edu/postings/9468.

