COCC License & Certification Courses

Contractors must take a 16-hour state-approved course to satisfy the educational requirement for Oregon construction contractor licensing. Take this two-day live class to prepare for the state-mandated test (not included) to become a licensed contractor. Required manual included. This class is based on the NASCLA Contractors Guide to Business, Law and Project Management, Oregon Construction Contractors.

Friday & Saturday, July 14 &15

8am-5:30pm

Redmond Campus; $399

Preparación para el examen de contratistas CCB (Consejo del Contratista de Construcción). Los contratistas deben tomar un curso aprobado por el estado de 16 horas para cumplir con el requisito educativo para la licencia de contratista de construcción de Oregon. Tome la clase para prepararse para el examen mandado por el estado (no es incluido) para convertirse en un contratista con licencia. Manual requerido está incluido. Esta clase está basada en el NASCLA Guía de los Contratistas, para Negocios, Leyes y Administración de Proyectos, Contratistas de Construcción de Oregon. Para más información, por favor llame a José Balcazar o al COCC al teléfono 541-318-3701.

Friday & Saturday, July 21 & 22

8am-5:30pm

Redmond Campus or Online Zoom; $399

Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive Zoom sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement, covering the role of property managers, tenant relations, fair housing, lease agreements and more. You must complete a total of 60 hours of study between weekly Zoom sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 6-8 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening Zoom classes.

Tuesdays, July 11-August 22

6-8pm

Online Zoom; $629

The AHA’s BLS Course is designed for healthcare professionals and other personnel who need to know how to perform CPR and other basic cardiovascular life support skills. The HeartCode BLS Provider provides the same education and certification as the standard BLS with a convenient online portion that can be done at home followed by an in-person 2.5-hour skills session. You will receive an email with access to the online portion of the course. Complete the online portion (takes approximately 2 hours) and pass the mandatory exam before the in-person skills session. See Additional Course Information for details on the in-person skills session guidelines. NOTE: You must print the certificate of completion at the end of the online portion and present it to your instructor at the in-person skills session. Attendance in the in-person skills session is not permitted without documented completion of the online portion.

Friday, June 30; 9-11:30am

or

Saturday, July 1; 9-11:30am

