COCC Offering New Professional Development Courses

Do you manage projects or initiatives and wonder how the impact of formal project management knowledge might improve your results? Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management, including how to successfully initiate, plan, execute, control, and close out projects applying industry accepted project management best practices. These skills will also apply to volunteer projects and projects outside the workplace.

Instructor: Lynn Jesus

October 27 & November 3 | 8-11:30am | $179

COCC Cascades Hall, CAS 104

Registration Deadline October 21

Gain skills to give and receive feedback, helping your team members grow and develop while building engagement within the organization. Coaching is all about inspiring, encouraging, and challenging others. It is as simple as observing how an employee is performing and then letting them know you notice. It is about letting people know that what they do matters. Learn to identify the kind of people you work with and how to recognize their work regularly to best present them with rewards and challenges.

Instructor: Michael Cieri

November 1 & November 3 | 8:30-10:30am | $139

Online via Zoom

Registration Deadline October 25

Advance your ability to identify, understand, and respond to difficult people in a positive and productive manner. The effectiveness of your communication is measured by the response you get. The tools and strategies learned will equip you to receive the right responses, even from difficult people.

Instructor: Michael Cieri

November 15 & November 17 | 8:30-10:30am | $139

Online via Zoom

Get a new perspective on time management. This hands-on course shows you how to support your brain so you can be more efficient with time, more effective in planning, and experience less stress. We often feel we have too much to do and not enough time. Imagine finishing your workday with the confidence you remembered and handled everything. Gain concrete tools and strategies to stay on track and on time, plan your day/week, and prioritize your workload.

Instructor: Mary Ellen Baker

November 18 | 10am-1pm| $139

Online via Zoom

