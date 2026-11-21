(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) will offer two sessions of its Project Management Professional (PMP) exam prep course at the Bend campus in December and January.

Instructor A. Lynn Jesus Fuson will cover material from the latest version of the PMP exam. The course is designed for experienced project managers who meet or are close to meeting the exam eligibility requirements. The $499 fee includes textbooks participants can use to continue studying after the course. Eligibility information is available from the Project Management Institute.

Each session meets from 8am to 4pm on two Saturdays.

December 5 and 12, 2026 — Register for the December session

January 9 and 16, 2027 — Register for the January session