COCC Part of a Nationwide Focus in February on Career, Technical Education

The United States is facing a projected deficit of six million skilled workers by 2032 — in fields like health care, construction and manufacturing — according to the Association for Career & Technical Education.

To help shine a spotlight on the diverse career paths provided by technical education programs — from firefighters and foresters to chefs and web developers — as well as to express the high demand for skilled workers, Central Oregon Community College is taking part in National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month throughout February.

In addition to social media campaigns, promotional pieces and other advocacy efforts, the college is sending a group of COCC students, faculty and staff to Salem to participate in the state’s Feb. 18 CTE event at the Capitol, where community colleges from across Oregon are sharing CTE-focused demonstrations and program information.

COCC is also holding a Manufacturing and Trades Job Fair from 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center, to connect job-seekers with employers and help with career exploration. This is a free, drop-in event for the community. For more information, visit cocc.edu and search for “jobfest.”

CTE commonly refers to technical, hands-on, high-skill training programs that come with a one-year certificate or two-year associate degree. COCC has over 25 CTE programs available, all designed to provide technical skills in specific areas. Presently, more than 27% of COCC’s students are declared CTE majors.

“Career and technical education paths are relatively short-term while leading to well-paying occupations,” said Julie Downing, instructional dean at COCC. “Graduates from our programs find their passion and bring real strength to their community.”

Those who concentrate on CTE educations beginning in high school are more likely than their peers to be employed full time and have higher median annual earnings eight years beyond graduation, according to the Association for Career & Technical Education.

Recent investments in CTE educations at COCC include a $2.18 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education to develop new short-term certificates in manufacturing technology, as well as the expansion of the college’s Madras campus, now bringing four on-site CTE programs, in health care and early childhood education, to that location.

