COCC Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Launch Your Real Estate Career with Exam Prep and Business Courses

Thursdays, April 9-June 11 from 6-9pm and Saturday, June 13 from 9am-5pm

Online via ZOOM; $695

Prepare for the Oregon Real Estate Broker’s License Exam in just 10 weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) requirement. You must complete a total of 150 hours of study between weekly sessions and online studies (Saturday session does not count toward 150 hour total). Plan on spending 15 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes

Meets Tuesdays, April 14-May 26 from 6-8pm

Online via ZOOM; $629

Prepare for the Oregon Property Manager License Exam in just seven weeks. This course combines weekly interactive sessions with online home study to meet the Oregon Real Estate Agency (OREA) education requirement, covering the role of property managers, tenant relations, fair housing, lease agreements and more. You must complete a total of 60 hours of study between weekly sessions and online studies. Plan on spending 6-8 hours (or more) each week completing online home study in addition to attending evening classes.

Wednesday, April 22, 8-9:30am

Online via ZOOM; $49

A great website doesn’t just look good — it works. Whether you’re a small business owner, content creator or just starting out, this hands-on workshop will help you refine your website for better performance, higher conversions and improved visibility. We’ll cover the essentials of SEO, conversion strategies and user experience, while also exploring the role of AI in website management — when to use it, when to avoid it and the best tools available. This session includes practical exercises, live website reviews and networking opportunities to connect with like-minded business owners and content creators. Walk away with actionable insights and a clear game plan to make your website work smarter for you!

Friday, May 16, 10am-12pm

COCC Bend Campus; $49

Keep your business running like a well-oiled machine! In this practical workshop, you’ll learn simple strategies to stay organized, prioritize tasks and streamline your daily operations.

cocc.edu